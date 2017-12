PEPPARD Parish Council wants to raise its share of council tax by 14 per cent from April 1.

The increase would mean that the average band D property would pay about £41 for the council’s services compared with £36 this year.

Councillor Joe Berger, chairman of the council’s finance committee, said: “It means we can do what needs to be done.”

Council chairman Simon Crouch said he felt this was still good value compared with other local parishes.

He said: “Last year we raised it by 13 per cent and it was 13 per cent the year before that and not one parishioner has questioned me about it. It’s not that much.”