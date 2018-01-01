Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staying warm

FREE energy advice is available for people worried about keeping warm this winter.

The Better Housing Better Health service, which is funded by councils including Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, helps vulnerable people with advice on staying warm and managing energy bills.

For more information, visit www.bhbh.org.uk or call 0800 107 0044.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33