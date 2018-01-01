Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
Monday, 01 January 2018
FREE energy advice is available for people worried about keeping warm this winter.
The Better Housing Better Health service, which is funded by councils including Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, helps vulnerable people with advice on staying warm and managing energy bills.
For more information, visit www.bhbh.org.uk or call 0800 107 0044.
01 January 2018
