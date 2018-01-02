Recycling your tree

CHRISTMAS trees will be collected from homes in South Oxfordshire for recycling.

The district council’s waste contractor Biffa will take trees away if they are put out with brown bins in the week commencing Monday, January 15.

They can also be dropped off at certain locations around the district, including the Tree Barn in Christmas Common, Toad Hall garden centre in Henley, the Herb Farm in Sonning Common (before January 14), Ewelme recreation ground car park and St Leonard’s Church car park in Watlington (before January 16).

Councillor Tony Harbour, cabinet member for waste and recycling at the council, said: “You can take your real Christmas tree to any one of the locations across southern Oxfordshire to be recycled.

“Please remember to remove stands and decorations and if you’re a garden waste customer, simply leave your tree next to your brown bin, not inside it as this can cause problems for the crews.”

Normal waste collections for the rest of this week and next will be a day later than normal.