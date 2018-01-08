Parish hall makeover

A COMMITTEE is likely to be set up by Benson Parish Council to oversee the regeneration of the parish hall.

The move follows a visit by officials and councillors to Chinnor to see the redevelopment of its pavilion.

The council has hired architect Richard Cutler to progress work on the £700,000 extension and refurbishment project after being granted planning permission last summer.

He will prepare drawings and specifications to enable the council to put the contract out to tender.

The ground floor extension of the building in Sunnyside and a roof extension will enable the parish office to move from the first floor, where the conference room will be enlarged.

The entrance hall will be extended, the toilets and the kitchen refurbished and solar panels fitted. The post office will move to the hall from the sports pavilion.