Pavilion meet

AN extraordinary meeting of Peppard Parish Council to discuss plans to overhaul the village sports pavilion will be held tonight (Friday).

The building would be extended, the roof replaced and the changing rooms renovated at a cost of up to £200,000.

The pavilion is used mostly by Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club.

This meeting will take place at the pavilion, off Stoke Row Road, starting at 7.30pm.