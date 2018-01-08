Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE main road through Checkendon, west of the junction with Deer’s Lane, will be closed from 7pm to 11pm on February 7 for sewer replacement work.
There will be limited access for residents within the closed section and the emergency services.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say