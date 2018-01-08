Four homes approved

PLANS for four new houses in Henley have been approved despite opposition from neighbours and town councillors.

David Burrows has been granted permission to demolish an existing house in Green Lane and redevelop the site.

The decision by South Oxfordshire District Council came despite objections by 20 residents, Henley Town Council and the Henley Society.

Their concerns included loss of trees, loss of a character home and the impact on traffic.

The development requires two new access points in St Andrew’s Road as well as retaining the existing one on the corner of Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road.

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at the district council, said: “The proposal is in accordance with the relevant development plan policies and national planning policy.

“The development would make more efficient use of residential land within a sustainable location, close to the town centre, and officers consider that four detached properties would not cause material harm to the character and appearance of the site, the street scene or the wider area.

“The proposal is also acceptable in terms of its impact upon the amenities of neighbouring occupiers and it would not be prejudicial to highway safety.”