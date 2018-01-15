Jackie Walker, Labour

JACKIE WALKER, 51, lives in in Middle Assendon with her husband Craig, who works for a telecommunications company, and their son Jake, a former student of Trinity Primary School, Gillotts School and The Henley College. She has worked as a part-time support assistant at Trinity school and was on the parent-teacher association. Previously she was a civil servant at the Ministry of Defence and ran her own business as a training consultant.

I HAVE thought carefully about whether I have the time and experience to be a Henley town councillor.

As my son has recently finished full-time education, I do now have time when I can and would like to be contributing and helping more.

My experience in procurement with the Ministry of Defence has given me a wealth of skills in getting value for money and working as a training consultant helped the development of my communication skills.

I have always enjoyed volunteering in areas such as counselling services and my son’s school’s parent-teacher association.

I am sure that I have the time, together with the energy and enthusiasm, to become a hard-working councillor and that my experience will enable me to expand the existing skills within the council.

My first priority is to represent all the people in Henley North ward, ensuring that I make myself available to listen carefully to their aspirations and their concerns in order to address them.

I would also give priority to:

• Traffic congestion and the resulting poor air quality that are increasingly impacting on the quality of life in Henley. I support the work already done by the town council but is it time to look again at the 1938 plan for a bypass?

• The need for more social housing for the young and those on a low wage.

• Making sure that the provision for children via the family centre continues to get support

• Campaigning for the re-establishment of the Henley Youth Centre.

Standing as a Labour candidate means I would be a new voice on the town council and would be independent of the other two parties.

This would enable me to speak, vote and campaign according to my principles and in the interests of the people of Henley.

In conclusion, I admire the work of the council and would like to support it by focusing on the serious problems that are facing the town.

You can be confident in my commitment to you and consistency in my actions.