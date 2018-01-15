Paula Isaac, Henley Residents' Group

PAULA ISAAC, 38, is a senior teaching assistant at Badgemore Pre-School, where she has worked for five years. She grew up in Henley and was educated at Badgemore primary and Gillotts schools and The Henley College. She has a diploma in supporting teaching and learning. She has been married to Rob for 15 years and they live on the Gainsborough estate with their three school-age children.

I HAVE lived in Henley all my life and was raised in a family which had a strong sense of community and pride for the town.

This has stayed with me and is now especially important as I have three children of my own.

I have a wider understanding of other people’s lives through my work at Badgemore Pre-School and Primary School.

More than five years ago I became actively involved as vice-chair of the Gainsborough Community project and have come to know some wonderful people. We have organised many projects, such as:

• Supporting the Henley Skatepark Initiative.

• Showcasing our area for Henley in Bloom.

• Street and town clean-ups.

• Charity events, such as Christmas dinners for older residents and toy runs to Oxford Children’s Hospital.

• Creating strong links with organisations such as SOHA Housing, Thames Valley Police and local councils to strengthen relationships.

• Engaging local companies and organisations to help residents and children to plant bushes, trees and flowers to promote a sense of pride and ownership in the neighbourhood.

Our work and ideas have spread into the wider Henley community and I now want to work for the whole town.

Henley Residents’ Group is really hands-on. I just love the attitude and enthusiasm of everyone involved. They are so committed to the town that I had to get involved too. I am thrilled to be standing as an HRG candidate.

If the voters of Henley put their faith in me on Thursday and I become a town councillor, I will help the residents to my full ability.

If elected, I plan to:

• Fight for affordable housing for young people.

• Fight for sufficient funding for schools.

• Listen to residents and help them improve their communities.

I have shown that I am hard-working, dedicated and committed and I already have strong links in the town community. I look forward to building on these.

I want to show people that all you need to make a difference to where you live is passion, drive, a caring nature and determination.