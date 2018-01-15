Monday, 15 January 2018

Changing rooms revamp

THE £150,000 makeover of the changing rooms at Henley leisure centre has been completed.

New toilets, changing cubicles, lockers and vanity units have been installed while the new LED lighting is designed to improve the environment and reduce energy consumption.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the centre in Gillotts Lane, paid for the renovation work, which was the first in a decade. Councillor Lynn Lloyd, cabinet member for leisure, said: “The work has made the facility a much brighter and more welcoming area for people taking a dip.

“We are also working to improve the changing environment for those using the dry-side facilities.”

Last year, the Henley Standard exposed dirty changing rooms and showers at the centre, which the council’s operator GLL blamed on a cleaning contractor.

