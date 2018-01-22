Opposed to new house

PROPOSALS for a new three-bedroom house off Whitchurch high street have been opposed by the parish council.

Barry Hill, of Ash Court, wants to demolish a garage on the site then erect the detached dwelling in its place and fence off surrounding land to form a garden. Part of the brick and flint perimeter wall would be cleared to form a new access with electric gates. The council says this would be inappropriate development in the village conservation area.

It has also opposed plans by Olivia Beard for a two-storey garage, office and games room in the grounds of Prospect House, on the corner of High Street and Eastfield Lane, on the same basis.

Both schemes will be determined by South Oxfordshire District Council.