Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Opposed to new house

PROPOSALS for a new three-bedroom house off Whitchurch high street have been opposed by the parish council.

Barry Hill, of Ash Court, wants to demolish a garage on the site then erect the detached dwelling in its place and fence off surrounding land to form a garden. Part of the brick and flint perimeter wall would be cleared to form a new access with electric gates. The council says this would be inappropriate development in the village conservation area.

It has also opposed plans by Olivia Beard for a two-storey garage, office and games room in the grounds of Prospect House, on the corner of High Street and Eastfield Lane, on the same basis.

Both schemes will be determined by South Oxfordshire District Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33