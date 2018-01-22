Sonning Common homes approved

PLANS for nine homes in the centre of Sonning Common have been approved.

Knole Homes, of Bourne End, has been granted permission to develop a 0.34-hectare plot of land off Hazel Gardens.

The development will comprise four two-bedroom houses, three with three bedrooms and two with four as well as 24 parking spaces.

A new entrance will be created and a house currently accessed from Woodlands Road will have to be demolished.

Some residents expressed concerns about extra traffic and the effect of the development on the character of the area.

However, Sonning Common Parish Council said there were no planning reasons to refuse the application and it was approved by officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.