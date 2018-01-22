Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sonning Common homes approved

PLANS for nine homes in the centre of Sonning Common have been approved.

Knole Homes, of Bourne End, has been granted permission to develop a 0.34-hectare plot of land off Hazel Gardens.

The development will comprise four two-bedroom houses, three with three bedrooms and two with four as well as 24 parking spaces.

A new entrance will be created and a house currently accessed from Woodlands Road will have to be demolished.

Some residents expressed concerns about extra traffic and the effect of the development on the character of the area.

However, Sonning Common Parish Council said there were no planning reasons to refuse the application and it was approved by officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33