New bus contract delayed

THREE companies bidding to keep Henley’s town centre services running are having to wait a little longer to discover who has won the contract.

The town council, which currently subsidises the 151 to 154 routes, put the contract out to tender and was due to make a decision on Thursday last week.

But it then extended the deadline for interested parties to submit their sealed bids until today (Friday).

Members of the council’s bus working group and town clerk Janet Wheeler will meet on Tuesday to look at the bids and will then report to the whole group for a discussion before making a recommendation. The full council will make the final choice in March.

The council has been trying to save the services since Oxfordshire County Council withdrew all bus subsidies as a cost-cutting measure in 2016.

The routes, which are currently run by Whites Coaches and link the town centre with outlying residential areas, do not make a profit. The council has agreed to pay a £1,500-a-month until the end of March.

Bidders must be able to maintain the current hourly service between 9.30am and 2.30pm every weekday for five years. This period could be extended to eight years, depending on funding, passenger demand and performance.

Buses must have at least 31 seats at peak times with disabled access and electronic ticketing.

The council is also keen to extend the routes to cover Highlands Farm, Henley Rugby Club, Tesco and Townlands Memorial Hospital.