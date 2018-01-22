Pavilion makeover plans to go on display

AN exhibition is to be held in Peppard to showcase proposed improvements to the village’s sports pavilion.

It will be held at the pavilion, off Stoke Row Road, on February 3 and 4 from 10am to 4pm as a drop-in event for residents to comment on the plans and make suggestions.

There will also be a presentation by councillors at 11am on February 4 when residents will be able to ask questions.

The plans have been drawn up by architect Paul Devine, from Goring, in conjunction with the the pavilion improvements working party, which was formed in September.

Two surveys showed that:

• The pavilion roof needed replacing.

•Low-level asbestos required removing.

• Other features needed updating.

The plans include a new roof, larger changing rooms that comply with Sport England’s recommendations, a wheelchair-accessible wash- room and more energy-

efficient insulation.

The entrance terrace would also be extended and there would be a sloping grass bank down to the cricket pitch.

If there is enough funding, the kitchen would be refitted, the flooring updated and the shower and washroom

refurbished.

The parish council estimates the work will cost £264,000.

It has budgeted £26,400 as contingency and will apply to South Oxfordshire District Council for a grant to cover up to half the total.

The rest will come from the parish council, sports funding bodies, fund-raising events, donations and Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, the main user of the pavilion and sports field.

If the council is unable to raise all the money it will scale down the project.

Council chairman Simon Crouch said: “Various sources of grant funding are being actively sought and so far we have received both encouraging comments and offers of support.

“It’s very important that we receive comments from our parishioners on the proposed layout. Feedback from the working party shows that it is important that we underline the fact that this is a Second World War memorial sports pavilion.

“Local residents are very keen to see the pavilion stay as it is externally but with modern internal facilities.

“The pavilion contains a plaque to remember 18 locals who gave their lives for our country. This will always occupy a very central position within our pavilion.”

The working party includes Councillor Crouch and fellow parish councillors Sue Rowland and Tony Rancombe, cricket club representatives Gerry Bacon and Charlie Laing and residents Mike Casserley and Dr Andrew Burnett.

The land and the building are owned by a charity known as Sports Pavilion and Field, Rotherfield Peppard, with the parish council being the only trustee.

The 6.8 acres of common land was donated by Lionel George Chater, of Peppard Cottage, in 1946 to be used as public open space.

Members of the community raised the funds to build the pavilion.