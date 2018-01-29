Monday, 29 January 2018

Repairs to bridge due to start

REPAIRS to Henley Bridge will take place when the weather improves.

A stone pillar fell into the Thames and another was loosened when a van hit the bridge in June during Henley Royal Regatta.

Since then, red plastic barriers have been tied to the Grade I bridge to cover the gap.

Now Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has been given permission to carry out the repairs by Historic England and the conservation officer at South Oxfordshire District Council.

Keith Stenning, the county council’s area steward, said: “The only thing holding us back is the weather.

“As the repair is using lime mortar, the standards say that it should not be used if there’s a risk of the temperature dropping below five degrees.

“So we’re holding off for the next warm spell and hoping that’s before the end of March as the funds have been allocated.”

A spokesman for Historic England said: “We advised that the repair to the balusters should match the size and profile of the existing ones.”

