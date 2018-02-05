Monday, 05 February 2018

Road closures

ROADS in Wargrave will be partially closed while new energy-saving street lights are being installed.

School Lane, Victoria Road and Dark Lane will all be partially shut from Monday for a week as the streetlight columns are replaced. Traffic stop and go boards will be in place.

Wokingham Borough Council is fitting LED lights across the borough which will cut the carbon footprint of each lamp by up to 70 per cent.

