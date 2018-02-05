Road closures

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
ROADS in Wargrave will be partially closed while new energy-saving street lights are being installed.
School Lane, Victoria Road and Dark Lane will all be partially shut from Monday for a week as the streetlight columns are replaced. Traffic stop and go boards will be in place.
Wokingham Borough Council is fitting LED lights across the borough which will cut the carbon footprint of each lamp by up to 70 per cent.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say