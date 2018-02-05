Home helps

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
MORE volunteers are needed to help update the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan.
The document names sites for 195 new homes, although this number may increase under guidance from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.
For more information, call deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes by Monday on 0118 972 3616.
