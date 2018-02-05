Levy debate

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
COUNCILLORS from Henley and Harpsden will meet to discuss how to spend community infrastructure levy income.
Harpsden Parish Council will receive £537,000 in payments fron the developers of 170 homes at Highlands Farm.
The site is in Harpsden but Henley Town Council wants a share of the cash at the development will impact on the town, especially the additional traffic.
05 February 2018
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
