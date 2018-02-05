Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Levy debate

COUNCILLORS from Henley and Harpsden will meet to discuss how to spend community infrastructure levy income.

Harpsden Parish Council will receive £537,000 in payments fron the developers of 170 homes at Highlands Farm.

The site is in Harpsden but Henley Town Council wants a share of the cash at the development will impact on the town, especially the additional traffic.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33