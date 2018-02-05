Blue badge crackdown

EIGHTEEN blue disabled parking badges were confiscated in a crackdown in Oxfordshire to detect and prevent abuse.

Oxfordshire County Council carried out the on-street operation.

More than 650 badges were checked and seven people received fines for parking in a disabled bay without displaying a blue badge.

Misuse of a blue badge is a criminal offence and can result in a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.

Councillor Judith Heathcoat, cabinet member for customer services, said: “People should be aware that we are determined to enforce the law in this area.”

The operation targeted locations across the county including hospitals, shopping centres and supermarkets.

The greatest number of badges seized was in Oxford city centre and the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The operation was also designed to raise awareness of the importance of blue badges for people who need them as many rely on them to remain mobile and independent.

Last month, for the first time, the council held an amnesty for people to hand in their bogus or out-of-date blue badges but it received just four.