Beacon lighting to mark war anniversary

A BEACON could be lit in Henley to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The town council has been asked if it will support the national remembrance project Battle’s Over — A Nation’s Tribute.

A total of 1,000 beacons throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and other overseas territories will be lit together at 7pm on November 11.

In a letter to the council, pageant master Bruno Peak said: “The event will also commemorate the huge army of men and women on the home front who, often in dangerous and exhausting conditions, underpinned the war effort – keeping the wheels of industry turning, bringing the harvests home and ensuring the nation did not starve.

“The beacons will symbolise the ‘light of hope’ that emerged after the darkness of war and we hope that your council and local community will join us in this important national commemoration.”

More than 370 councils have already agreed to light a beacon.

Henley’s beacon, which is in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, was last lit in June 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday.