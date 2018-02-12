Monday, 12 February 2018

No angels

PLANS to introduce a “street angels” scheme in Henley have been shelved.

The town council has looked at similar schemes elsewhere and says it would be too complex and costly to set up its own.

Street angels are volunteers who help protect people on a night out who are vulnerable or at risk due to excessive drinking, enabling police officers to deal with more serious issues.

The idea was first put forward by Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier and Councillor David Eggleton who thought the scheme would be of benefit at the town’s busiest times, such as during Henley Royal Regatta.

