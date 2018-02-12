Mermaid sculpture set to stay

THE mermaid statue on Red Lion Lawn in Henley is set to stay.

The 6ft 6in bronze sculpture has been on loan to the town council since 2013 and was supposed to be sold after five years and replaced with another piece.

But the council has now been told that it can keep it.

Councillor Sam Evans, who led the original installation project, told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that most people wanted the mermaid to stay.

She said: “I have spoken to a huge number of people about this to find out whether she should stay or be sold.

“Overall it has not been quite unanimous but the vast majority of people believe she should stay.

“The boat owners and visitors love the idea that the mermaid is protecting them on the water and she has become part of the Henley river scene.”

Cllr Evans said the statue was “well-photographed”.

Councillor Sarah Miller said that at first she didn’t like the sculpture or the one on the roundabout in Reading Road by Tesco, but her opinion had changed.

“I have grown to love those ladies,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier said that one occasion she was approached by a man wanting buy the mermaid and she had to tell him it wasn’t for sale.

The committee unanimously agreed to keep the mermaid but the full council will make the final decision.