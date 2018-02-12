Fountains idea dries up

PLANS for more water fountains in Henley have failed.

The town council approached Thames Water for support but the company declined, saying it would be too expensive with maintenance bills, water testing and cleaning,

The council would have to employ a private plumbing company to carry out the work instead.

Councillor Sarah Miller said she was disappointed, adding: “I see them in Europe and every town I go to.” She said that Henley cafés had signed up to Refill, a national initiative designed to make refilling water bottles as easy, convenient and cheap as possible by introducing refill points on every street.

Corner 81 at Henley Rugby Club, the Chocolate Café in Thames Side, Hot Gossip and the Willow Basket, both in Friday Street, and Spoon in Duke Street have signed up so far.

Each café displays a blue sticker at the front of their premises which states: “Free tap water available here”.

Cllr Miller said: “It is now catching on and I think it is going to be very big.”