Seats set to stay

A RESTAURANT in Henley is set to keep its tables and chairs outside following a refit and rebrand.

Strada in Bell Street, which is currently being converted into a branch of the Coppa Club, is seeking permission to expand the seating area from four tables and eight chairs to seven tables and 14 chairs.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended South Oxfordshire District Council gives consent.

The new restaurant will become the fifth branch of Coppa Club, which was launched at the Great House in Sonning in 2014.

Strada opened in Henley in 2008 and was one of 33 branches nationwide.

Both brands are owned by Strada Trading.