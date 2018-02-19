Plugged in

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
A MAN who has lived in Peppard for more than 45 years has joined the parish council.
Ray Freeman, a retired electrical contractor, of Gallowstree Road, is a member of the management committee for the war memorial hall and helped found the village’s community speedwatch group.
He said: “I would like to help the council make sure Peppard retains its rural aspects.”
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say