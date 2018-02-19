Monday, 19 February 2018

Playground ramp plan

A RAMP could be installed at the play area in Wargrave recreation ground to make it more wheelchair-accessible.

The parish council is considering the move after learning that a child at the village pre-school who uses a wheelchair couldn’t access the facility at certain times of the year.

A new gate could also be installed after parents complained that the existing one is difficult to negotiate with pushchairs.

The council was already considering replacing the bark surface dressing at the play area with a wet-pour surface or rubber mulch.

