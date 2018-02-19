No to home

A COUPLE’S plan to build a two-bedroom home on the site of a former care home has been opposed by Wargrave Parish Council.

Michael and Catherine Seagrim want to demolish three outbuildings at the land off Blakes Lane and have a single-storey timber building with a thatched roof, a timber storage building and a steel shipping container.

The council said there was “insufficient justification” for that size of property in the green belt.

The 11-bed care home closed in 2013.