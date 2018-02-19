Cabinet reshuffle

THE cabinet of South Oxfordshire District Council has had a reshuffle.

David Nimmo Smith, who represents the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, has been given the development and regeneration portfolio.

He was previously responsible for contracts, human resources and information technology.

Councillor Nimmo Smith, a Conservative who is also a member of Henley Town Council and a former member of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “My previous role was inward looking whereas my new role is most interesting and outward looking.

“It is more akin to the role I had with the county council, working on highways, which was looking outwards and doing things for the public.

“My role will be to look at economic development and promoting business across the district.”

Councillor Felix Bloomfield, who represents the Benson and Crowmarsh ward, has been given the planning portfolio.

Councillor Robert Simister, who represents Kidmore End and Whitchurch ward, takes charge of corporate services.

The Conservative-controlled council continues to be led by John Cotton, who represents Berinsfield and will look after the partnership and insight portfolio.