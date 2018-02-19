Monday, 19 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cabinet reshuffle

THE cabinet of South Oxfordshire District Council has had a reshuffle.

David Nimmo Smith, who represents the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, has been given the development and regeneration portfolio.

He was previously responsible for contracts, human resources and information technology.

Councillor Nimmo Smith, a Conservative who is also a member of Henley Town Council and a former member of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “My previous role was inward looking whereas my new role is most interesting and outward looking.

“It is more akin to the role I had with the county council, working on highways, which was looking outwards and doing things for the public.

“My role will be to look at economic development and promoting business across the district.”

Councillor Felix Bloomfield, who represents the Benson and Crowmarsh ward, has been given the planning portfolio.

Councillor Robert Simister, who represents Kidmore End and Whitchurch ward, takes charge of corporate services.

The Conservative-controlled council continues to be led by John Cotton, who represents Berinsfield and will look after the partnership and insight portfolio.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33