Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drain move

A ROAD drain in Wargrave is to be moved after concerns about puddling.

Parish councillor Marion Pope complained that when it rained the water did not drain properly on the corner of East View Road, causing a hazard.

Wokingham Borough Council is to fix the problem by relocating the drain.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33