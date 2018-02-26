Fourth house plan scrapped

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
Monday, 26 February 2018
PLANS for a six-bedroom house in Wyfold Lane, Peppard, have been withdrawn.
It was the fourth application in six years by Yvonne Howie, from Twickenham, to develop the one-hectare site at Kingwood Farm.
Residents said the house would have a negative effect on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and create additional traffic in the official “quiet lane”.
26 February 2018
