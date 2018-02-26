Village bus service halted due to overhanging trees

THE bus service in Peppard has been suspended because the double-decker can’t get through one street due to overhanging trees.

Reading Buses says it can only use that type of bus on the 7.08am 25 service.

But the vehicle is unable to go along Stoke Row Road due to branches blocking the way.

The service was stopped on Monday last week but Peppard Parish Council is due to have a meeting with the company to discuss the issue.

The solution is likely to involve Oxfordshire County Council, which is the highways authority, residents and the Nettlebed Estate, which owns woodland in the parish, to remove branches from their trees so the bus can get through.

David Bartholomew, the village’s county councillor, said: “Officers have been in contact with Reading Buses and they have been to visit. The trees may be in private ownership in which case we will have to instruct the owners to cut them back. If they don’t then we will cut them back ourselves and send them a bill.”

Council chairman Simon Crouch said it was important for residents that the problem was resolved quickly, adding: “We don’t want to lose our bus service.”

Reading Buses said the double-decker had been introduced as the service served a school.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, this means that in the short term, this journey (the 7.08am from the Unicorn pub) will have to start from the Brinds Corner stop due to low hanging trees. We are, however, working closely with the authorities so that we can reinstate this journey fully as soon as possible.”