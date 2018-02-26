Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic

PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been opposed by residents and the parish council.

Russell Cooper, of Kidmore Lane, wants a single-storey wooden building in his garden that could house up to 20 cats.

The cattery would be open from 9am to 11am and 4pm to 6pm every day except Sunday.

The application says: “There are no facilities at present in Sonning Common for the boarding of cats. The proposal has been carefully considered to avoid any disturbance or loss of privacy to neighbouring properties.”

The council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused due to the potential adverse impact on neighbours, noise, light pollution and extra traffic. Six neighbours have registered their opposition. Mark Kenealy said: “The location of what amounts to an industrial unit on the edge of a green field site in a residential area is not appropriate.

“I fail to understand why the location of the cattery is at the bottom of the garden when there seems to be space at the side of the house unless it is due to the fact that the noise of 20 cats, particularly at night, is going to be pretty unbearable.”

Sean Conway said: “A business operating from this quiet lane will detract from the character of a very pleasant country lane made up of solely residential sites. The lane is used by a significant number of walkers, joggers and cyclists.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by March 20.