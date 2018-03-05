Yes to homes

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
PLANS for six new homes in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, have been approved.
The properties, ranging in size from two bedrooms to four, will be built by Groom Estates, of Henley.
The developer previously applied for permission for eight two-bedroom houses on the 0.17-hectare site but the parish council and residents complained about the lack of parking and risk of overdevelopment.
05 March 2018
