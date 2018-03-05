Monday, 05 March 2018

Entrance is muddy mess

BAD weather has made the entrance to a dog walking area in Wargrave unusable.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said several dog walkers had complained to her that a large dip had formed at the entrance in Kings Field, off East View Road, and was filled with mud and water.

She said: “With the weather we have had in the past few weeks, it is deep in water. We need to get something in there quickly because it’s unusable.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We are probably going to need to put down scalpings or raise the level because it has been worn out.”

