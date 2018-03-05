Monday, 05 March 2018

Vacant seat

A VACANCY on Whitchurch Parish Council has arisen after Carrie Leadbeater-Hart resigned due to family and work commitments.

Mrs Leadbeater-Hart is a chartered engineer who put together a proposal for a new sports pavilion on the village green.

She said: “The council is doing a fantastic job and I’d encourage anyone who is passionate about our community to get involved.”

