Vacant seat

Monday, 05 March 2018
A VACANCY on Whitchurch Parish Council has arisen after Carrie Leadbeater-Hart resigned due to family and work commitments.
Mrs Leadbeater-Hart is a chartered engineer who put together a proposal for a new sports pavilion on the village green.
She said: “The council is doing a fantastic job and I’d encourage anyone who is passionate about our community to get involved.”
05 March 2018
