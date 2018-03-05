Box of books

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
AN old telephone box in Shiplake has been converted into a book exchange by the parish council.
The renovated kiosk in Station Road will have lighting and signage added before it is opened to the public in the spring
05 March 2018
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
