...but anti fund grows

ALMOST £9,000 has been raised towards the cost of a legal battle with a developer in Sonning Common.

More than 260 people have donated a total of £8,710 to pay for a barrister and a planning consultant to represent the parish council at a planning inquiry next month.

Gallagher Estates, of Warwick, is appealing against the refusal of planning permission for 95 homes in Kennylands Road.

Part of the site was earmarked for 26 homes in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Most of the money for the fighting fund was raised through online crowdfunding and the original target of £5,000 was smashed within two weeks.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said: “The parish council is overwhelmed by the response from the community to this appeal.

“To have exceeded our target shows how determined this community is to protect our village from predatory developers and uphold local democracy and our neighbourhood plan.

“Thank you so much to our residents. Every penny will go towards fighting this appeal.”