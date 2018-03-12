£2,000 for wall probe

SONNING Common Parish Council will spend more than £2,000 on an assessment of a wall said to be in danger of collapse.

It is concerned that parts of the boundary wall at Widmore Pond in Widmore Lane are not safe.

Civil engineering company Up and Under, of Cheshire, will carry out the investigation. It has quoted £1,895 plus VAT.

The issue was first raised by parish councillor Dirk Jones last month but Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said the wall was the parish council’s responsibility.