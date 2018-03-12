Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£2,000 for wall probe

SONNING Common Parish Council will spend more than £2,000 on an assessment of a wall said to be in danger of collapse.

It is concerned that parts of the boundary wall at Widmore Pond in Widmore Lane are not safe.

Civil engineering company Up and Under, of Cheshire, will carry out the investigation. It has quoted £1,895 plus VAT.

The issue was first raised by parish councillor Dirk Jones last month but Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said the wall was the parish council’s responsibility.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33