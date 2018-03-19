Big shed opposed

A MAN’S plan to install a shed in his garden has been opposed by Wargrave parish councillors who say it would damage a large tree.

Don Elliott wants to build the 13ft x 29ft shed containing toilet facilities at his house in Loddon Drive as well as extending the decking around the property, which is raised to protect it from flooding.

Councillors said they were worried that the shed would affect the evergreen tree nearby and were also concerned that it could be turned into accommodation in the future.

Chairman Richard Bush said: “I’ve got no concerns with the decking but I have with the positioning and foundations of the shed. It bothers me that they are putting sanitary facilities in there.”

Councillors agreed to recommended that Mr Elliott’s application is refused by Wokingham Borough Council on the grounds of potential damage to the tree but that if it is approved, the shed should remain ancillary to the house.