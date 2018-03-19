£4,100 grants

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
Monday, 19 March 2018
PEPPARD Parish Council is to give £4,100 in grants to charities and good causes.
The beneficiaries include the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators (£1,300) who help manage Kingwood and Peppard Commons.
The others are All Saints’ Church (£1,050); the Fish volunteer centre, Sue Ryder and Peppard Relief in Need (all £300), Peppard Tennis Club, Peppard News, and Club SC (all £250) and the Sonning Common and Kidmore End branch of the First Responders (£100).
19 March 2018
