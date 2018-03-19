Monday, 19 March 2018

£4,100 grants

PEPPARD Parish Council is to give £4,100 in grants to charities and good causes.

The beneficiaries include the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators (£1,300) who help manage Kingwood and Peppard Commons.

The others are All Saints’ Church (£1,050); the Fish volunteer centre, Sue Ryder and Peppard Relief in Need (all £300), Peppard Tennis Club, Peppard News, and Club SC (all £250) and the Sonning Common and Kidmore End branch of the First Responders (£100).

