Charities get council boost

Meanwhile, the committee approved grants of more than £4,300 for charities and community groups

Henley Town and Visitors Regatta will receive £1,000, which will go towards umpire launches for the event on August 4 and marketing.

The Henley Drama Festival will receive £900, which will go towards running costs at annual event which has been held at the Kenton Theatre since 1971.

Oxfordshire Association for the Blind will receive £800 to support its 91 users in the town with information, specialist counselling, social support, technology training and support for carers.

Home Start Southern Oxfordshire will receive £500 to support four volunteers in Henley who help people with young families who are finding it stressful.

The Henley-Borama Friendship Association will receive £200 to run at event in Mill Meadows on July 14 featuring singing, dancing and an information display about the link between Henley and the Somalian town.

Henley Wildlife Group and Henley in Transition were allocated £149.72 and £125 respectively to cover insurance costs.

AFC Henley will be given free use of the main hall at the town hall for 51 volunteer coaches and staff to be trained in how to use a defibrillator. This is worth £44.

The grants will have to be confirmed by the full council on Tuesday when it will also consider applications for £2,500 by the Thames Traditional Boat Festival and the Henley Summer Fireworks.

The committee recommended that an application by Aston Productions for £2,500 was referred to the Henley Educational Trust. Jo Southwell, who runs the company, is seeking backing for short film which will be shot in the town.

The committee turned down an application by the Friends of Trinity School for £1,000 towards the costs of a black tie dinner event at Henley Rugby Club next month which will be raising money for the school.

However, Mayor Kellie Hinton offered to contact the club to see if her one free use of the clubhouse as a member, through her position as Mayor, could be used to reduce the cost of hire.

The Oxfordshire Befriending’s application for £1,000 was turned down.