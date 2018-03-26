Monday, 26 March 2018

Tory resigns

JOHN COTTON has resigned as leader of the Conservative group on South Oxfordshire District Council.

The move comes shortly after the authority's deputy leader Jane Murphy was replaced by fellow Conservative John Walsh.

Councillor Cotton, who represents Berinsfield ward, is still leader of the council and will remain in post pending an election within the group.

