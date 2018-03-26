Monday, 26 March 2018

Meeting date

NETTLEBED’S annual parish meeting will take place in the village community centre on Saturday, April 7 from 10.30am to noon.

Issues for discussion will include planning, the sale of the Sue Ryder hospice and the work of the Nettlebed and District Conservators.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.

