Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hearing relocated

AN appeal on plans for 95 new homes in Sonning Common will not be heard in the village.

Instead the hearing on the application by Gallagher Estates to develop land off Kennylands Road will be held at Henley Rugby Club.

Sonning Common Parish Council had hoped it could take place at the village primary school in Grove Road but South Oxfordshire District Council said it was too small.

The village hall in Wood Lane was also rejected and Chiltern Edge School was not available.

Speaking at a parish council meeting on Monday, deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said: “We are very disappointed. We feel very strongly that a matter affecting local people should be held in the locality and be easy to get to. Driving to Henley will not be possible for some people.”

The application was rejected by the district council’s planning committee on the grounds that it is contrary to the village’s neighbourhood plan, which earmarks part of the site for 26 homes.

The parish council hopes to put on some coaches to take villagers to the hearing from April 10 to 13.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33