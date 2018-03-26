Hearing relocated

AN appeal on plans for 95 new homes in Sonning Common will not be heard in the village.

Instead the hearing on the application by Gallagher Estates to develop land off Kennylands Road will be held at Henley Rugby Club.

Sonning Common Parish Council had hoped it could take place at the village primary school in Grove Road but South Oxfordshire District Council said it was too small.

The village hall in Wood Lane was also rejected and Chiltern Edge School was not available.

Speaking at a parish council meeting on Monday, deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said: “We are very disappointed. We feel very strongly that a matter affecting local people should be held in the locality and be easy to get to. Driving to Henley will not be possible for some people.”

The application was rejected by the district council’s planning committee on the grounds that it is contrary to the village’s neighbourhood plan, which earmarks part of the site for 26 homes.

The parish council hopes to put on some coaches to take villagers to the hearing from April 10 to 13.