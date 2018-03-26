Volunteers required

A CONSERVATION group is appealing for volunteers.

The Kingwood Common Conservation Group, which was launched last year, works with the Chiltern Society and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

Matthew Davis, who leads the group, said: “It’s a good group and I would encourage more people to support us.”

The group meets at 9.30am on the first Monday and third Saturday of each month, usually at Cherry Croft, and works until 1pm with a mid-morning break for a hot drink and a biscuit.

For more information, email matthewdavis550@

outlook.com