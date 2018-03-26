Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers required

A CONSERVATION group is appealing for volunteers.

The Kingwood Common Conservation Group, which was launched last year, works with the Chiltern Society and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

Matthew Davis, who leads the group, said: “It’s a good group and I would encourage more people to support us.”

The group meets at 9.30am on the first Monday and third Saturday of each month, usually at Cherry Croft, and works until 1pm with a mid-morning break for a hot drink and a biscuit.

For more information, email  matthewdavis550@
outlook.com 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33