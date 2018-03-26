Volunteers required

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
A CONSERVATION group is appealing for volunteers.
The Kingwood Common Conservation Group, which was launched last year, works with the Chiltern Society and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.
Matthew Davis, who leads the group, said: “It’s a good group and I would encourage more people to support us.”
The group meets at 9.30am on the first Monday and third Saturday of each month, usually at Cherry Croft, and works until 1pm with a mid-morning break for a hot drink and a biscuit.
For more information, email matthewdavis550@
outlook.com
26 March 2018
More News:
School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question
THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised ... [more]
Former bank could be turned into fish and chip shop
A FORMER bank in Goring high street could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say