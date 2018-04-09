Tory leaves council to focus on news career

A HENLEY town councillor has become the second to quit in five months.

Conservative Helen Chandler-Wilde, who was elected in 2015, resigned via email on Wednesday.

Conservative leader Julian Brookes said Miss Chandler-Wilde’s job as a journalist meant she had been unable to regularly attend council meetings since the turn of the year.

He said: “Work commitments prevented her from fulfilling her duties. She’s taken the honourable path of resigning to let somebody else take her place. It’s a great pity but that’s how things go.” In November, Conservative Simon Smith resigned from the council, saying he no longer enjoyed the job.

His seat in the north ward was won by fellow Conservative Donna Crook at a by-election in January.

Following Miss Chandler-Wilde’s resignation, the council has eight Henley Residents’ Group members, six Conservatives and one Independent Conservative member.

A by-election will be held for the empty seat if 10 residents in the south ward request it and there is more than one candidate.