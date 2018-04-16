Monday, 16 April 2018

New fencing

NEW fencing is to be installed at the Wargrave play area.

The parish council has agreed to spend £7,000 on the bowtop fencing and a stile.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “You could get 15 to 30 years out of them.”

The council installed a new wet-pour surface at the play area last month.

