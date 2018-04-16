No cattery

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
PLANS to build a cattery in Sonning Common have been withdrawn.
Russell Cooper, of Kidmore Lane, had applied for a single-storey wooden building in his garden that could house up to 20 cats.
The plans were withdrawn after the parish council and residents objected, saying the cattery would create problems with noise and extra traffic.
