Monday, 16 April 2018

Public drinking order updated

AN order allowing police to target anti-social drinkers in Henley town centre has been updated.

The public spaces protection order, which was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council last week, restricts the consumption of alcohol in public places and gives officers the right to fine people £100 if they disobey.

It replaces the designated public places order which was brought into force in 2011 and allowed police to confiscate alcohol from those suspected of behaving irresponsibly. The council says the original proved “really effective”, especially during the Henley Royal Regatta.

Most people supported the changes when the council carried out public consultation.

The South and Vale community safety partnership will pay for new signage, which will cost up to £1,000.

Henley Town Council had asked for the new order to cover littering and leaving a vehicle engine running while idle but the district council said this was covered by separate legislation.

