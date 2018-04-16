Public drinking order updated

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
AN order allowing police to target anti-social drinkers in Henley town centre has been updated.
The public spaces protection order, which was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council last week, restricts the consumption of alcohol in public places and gives officers the right to fine people £100 if they disobey.
It replaces the designated public places order which was brought into force in 2011 and allowed police to confiscate alcohol from those suspected of behaving irresponsibly. The council says the original proved “really effective”, especially during the Henley Royal Regatta.
Most people supported the changes when the council carried out public consultation.
The South and Vale community safety partnership will pay for new signage, which will cost up to £1,000.
Henley Town Council had asked for the new order to cover littering and leaving a vehicle engine running while idle but the district council said this was covered by separate legislation.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say