Busy gritters

Monday, 16 April 2018
GRITTERS were sent out 76 times during the winter, according to figures released by Oxfordshire County Council.
The vehicles covered more than 90,000 miles in total and spread a total of 16,000 tonnes of rock salt. Snowploughs were used four times and for the first time since the winter of 2012/13.
16 April 2018
